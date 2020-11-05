Fire crew called to bonfire in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters were paged tonight to extinguish a bonfire in Aberdeen.

The fire near Sandilands Drive was reported shortly before 8pm with one crew from North Anderson Drive sent.

A fire spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.58pm on Thursday, November 5 to reports of a bonfire in Aberdeen.

“Operations control mobilised one appliance to the city’s Ferrier Gardens, where firefighters extinguished the fire.”

Locals in the area reported the crew had departed by 8.30pm.

The fire service and coastguard have reported a busy evening with numerous calls relating to fireworks, with coastguard teams checking out reported sightings of flares on the coast.