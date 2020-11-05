Fireworks light up skies across north and north-east despite cancellation of events

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Flashes and loud bangs could be seen and heard right across the north and north-east tonight as fireworks lit up the night sky.

Despite the cancellation of events due to the pandemic, many revellers opted to host their own celebrations setting off fireworks all throughout the evening.

Fireworks could be seen and heard across Aberdeen as residents held their own Bonfire night celebrations.

Similar events were replicated in Inverness with popping joining the occasional flashes in the sky.

Despite the relaxed nature, one fire crew was called out to extinguish a bonfire in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen.

Coastguard teams have also reported a busy evening as sightings of flares have increased around the coast.

Advice had been offered prior to the evening’s celebrations from police and the fire service to encourage safe practice if people chose to set off their own fireworks.

Indeed one petition was launched to try and limit the time in which fireworks could be set off to between 7pm and 8pm across the UK in a bid to cause as little distress to animals as possible.

Organisers of some events had hoped they may still be able to go ahead, however, current restrictions have forced their cancellation.

A virtual fireworks display was due to take place in Peterhead as part of the annual Gadle Braes event this Saturday, with would-be spectators staying at home to watch the event.

However, these plans have been cancelled as Aberdeenshire falls in to tier two of the restrictions.