Woman taken to hospital and man charged after two-car crash in Aberdeen

by Callum Main
November 21, 2020, 10:47 am Updated: November 21, 2020, 11:20 am
A man has been charged after a crash in Aberdeen.

As a result of the two-car collision on Balngask Road yesterday afternoon, a 37-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

A 45-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 4.50pm on Friday police were called to a two-car road crash on Balnagask Road, Aberdeen.

