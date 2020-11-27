REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 969 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 82 across north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A further 82 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

A total of 969 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed, as well as 37 deaths.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 93,155 with the new cases representing 4.3% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,099 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 80 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,164,199 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,071,044 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 73 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 4,624.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,391 after seven new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The number of cases in the Western Isles has risen by two, with the total number of cases now standing at 78.

Orkney and the Shetland have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 37 and 75 respectively.