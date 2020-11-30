Arcadia in administration: How many north and north-east stores are under-threat?

Arcadia, the retail empire that has been a big-name on Scotland’s high streets for many years, has gone into administration.
Deloitte confirmed that the Sir Phillip Green-owned consortium had fallen into administration tonight, with 13,000 jobs at-risk.
Their slate of shops includes Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, Miss Selfridge and Evans.
But how many shops in the north and north-east are at threat?
Aberdeen
Aberdeen has 10 stores, with three Topshop branches dotted across malls in the city centre.
The Bon Accord hosts a Topshop, along with Burton and Dorothy Perkins stores.
Union Square hosts an Outfit, which includes various Arcadia womens retailers, including Topshop and Wallis.
There is also a Burton in Union Square as well.
Trinity Centre has a Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis, along with Burton although they mostly reside in the Debenhams.
Inverness
There are 11 Arcadia shops in Inverness, including a Burton in the Eastgate Centre and an Outfit at Eastfield Way business part on the outskirts of the city.
Topshop resides in the Eastgate Centre and has a shop on the High Street.
There is also a Dorothy Perkins on High Street as well.
Aberdeenshire
There is a Dorothy Perkins in Peterhead, along with a Burton.
Moray
Elgin has a Burton store on the High Street.
Overall there are 24 Arcadia stores across the north and north-east.
