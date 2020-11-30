Arcadia in administration: How many north and north-east stores are under-threat?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arcadia, the retail empire that has been a big-name on Scotland’s high streets for many years, has gone into administration.

Deloitte confirmed that the Sir Phillip Green-owned consortium had fallen into administration tonight, with 13,000 jobs at-risk.

Their slate of shops includes Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, Miss Selfridge and Evans.

But how many shops in the north and north-east are at threat?

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has 10 stores, with three Topshop branches dotted across malls in the city centre.

The Bon Accord hosts a Topshop, along with Burton and Dorothy Perkins stores.

Union Square hosts an Outfit, which includes various Arcadia womens retailers, including Topshop and Wallis.

There is also a Burton in Union Square as well.

Trinity Centre has a Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis, along with Burton although they mostly reside in the Debenhams.

Inverness

There are 11 Arcadia shops in Inverness, including a Burton in the Eastgate Centre and an Outfit at Eastfield Way business part on the outskirts of the city.

Topshop resides in the Eastgate Centre and has a shop on the High Street.

There is also a Dorothy Perkins on High Street as well.

Aberdeenshire

There is a Dorothy Perkins in Peterhead, along with a Burton.

Moray

Elgin has a Burton store on the High Street.

Overall there are 24 Arcadia stores across the north and north-east.