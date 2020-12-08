Pupils from Aberdeen school self-isolating after positive case identified

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Pupils of a primary class have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks after a positive result.

Parents and carers of Kingsford School, located in Sheddocksley, have been notified of the news.

A number of students from a P7 class have been recommended to quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.

A council spokeswoman said: “Following notification from Public Health Scotland on Sunday, December 6 that someone at Kingsford School has tested positive for coronavirus, the school leadership team have contacted all families to make them aware of the situation.

“Robust control measures in keeping with national public health guidelines are in place.

“Public Health has recommended that all pupils in one Primary 7 class who have been identified as close contacts self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

“These pupils will have access to online home learning and the hardware required to access this will be provided.

“School staff will maintain contact with pupils to ensure they have continuity in their learning and any other support required.

Public Health advised that all other young people can continue to attend school as normal.”