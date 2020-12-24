Chimneys and cooking most likely causes of Christmas Day fires, figures show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cosy evenings gathered round the fireplace and mishaps in the kitchen have caused the most Christmas Day call-outs for fire crews, new figures show.

Over the last five Christmases, teams across the north of Scotland have been required to tackle blazes at 33 properties.

They have also attended 23 other emergencies such as medical incidents, car crashes and three stuck lifts.

Crews have been sent to a further 66 false alarms – including one which was later branded “malicious”.

The Scottish Fire And Rescue Service (SFRS) figures, obtained by The Press and Journal, have prompted a fresh warning for people to take care during the festive season.

In total, crews have been called to eight kitchen fire and seven chimney fires on the four December 25s between 2015-19.

Vehicles, piles of rubbish and faulty electronics have also been the cause of call-outs.

Ali Perry, SFRS deputy assistant chief officer, said: “Every year we see an increase in the risk of fire in the home during the festive season and we want to support families across Scotland to stay safe at this time of year.

“One death because of a fire in the home is one too many and the aftermath of a fire can be absolutely devastating for those affected.

“That’s why we are reaching out to every community in Scotland this winter – please follow our advice and guidance to help us keep you safe and help us reach the most vulnerable and elderly people in our society.

“We want everyone to remember this Christmas and New Year for all the right reasons.”

Of the 56 emergency incidents logged, 24 took place in the Highlands.

Elsewhere there were 14 in Aberdeen, 12 in Aberdeenshire and six in Moray.

And while the numbers did dip to a low in 2017, they have increased every year since.

Highland And Islands MSP Edward Mountain urged people to be cautious this festive period.

© Scottish Parliament

“It is worrying that the Highlands appears to have a higher number of Christmas Day call outs for our fire service,” he said.

“Our emergency service workers work hard to keep us safe and well over Christmas.

“We don’t want to add to their pressures with accidents that could easily have been prevented if precautions were followed.”

© Jim Irvine / DCT Media

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart added: “Festivities this year are obviously going to be very different in so many ways, but the danger of fires will remain a constant and sadly we’ve seen the number of Christmas fires increase over the past few years.

“It’s a time of year that we see more candles lit, more electricals plugged in and more food on the hob so please remember to remain vigilant and make sure we are extra cautious about fire safety to make the job of our fire service that bit easier this year.”