Backtrack on Aberdeen HMV closure after lease extension agreed

Fears Aberdeen’s HMV may close for good have been quashed after a new lease was agreed.

Last week, the music giant announced it was closing its branch in the city’s Trinity Centre and was looking to relocate.

It was feared staff were going to lose their jobs in the mouth of Christmas with the entertainment giant announcing plans for a closing down sale.

However the store is now staying put after new terms were confirmed with the Union Street shopping centre.

In a tweet His Master’s Voice Aberdeen said: “HMV Aberdeen is not dead.

“The staff have just been informed that we have signed a lease extension today and will be staying in our current location in Aberdeen.

“The staff and myself want to thank the majority of customers for their well wishes and nice comments over the last week.

“Meant a lot to us, during a tough time.

ICYMI pic.twitter.com/XTPy6GB33T — hmv Aber-dreaming of a white xmas (@hmvAberdeen) December 23, 2020

“So happy holidays and see you all in 2021.”

Special thanks was also given to the Trinity Centre for their support during the turbulent time.