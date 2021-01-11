Aberdeen oil boss has £155million lawsuit alleging legal conspiracy dismissed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen oil boss who alleges several firms conspired against him has had his £150million legal battle dismissed.

Bob Kidd founded ITS Tubular Services (ITS) in 1989, but it went into administration in 2013.

He claims a conflict of interest between those acting for him resulted in the collapse of his business and the value of his shares becoming “worthless”.

In a landmark victory in 2018, Mr Kidd settled his case against Burness Paull for £20million over their handling of the sale of ITS.

He then continued his action, this time focusing on private equity group Lime Rock and Ledingham Chalmers. He was seeking $210million (£155million) damages for the lost value of his ITS shares.

But the case has been dismissed by the Court of Session. For the full story, visit Energy Voice.