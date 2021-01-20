Thursday, January 21st 2021 Show Links
Teenager arrested in connection with spate of thefts across north-east

by Craig Munro
January 20, 2021, 9:36 pm
The crimes happened over a two-week period.

A 19-year-old man is set to appear in court after being arrested in connection with a number of thefts across the north-east.

The incidents occurred over a two-week period between January 7 and 20, in Aberdeen, Ellon and Balmedie.

Officers arrested the teenager in the early hours of this morning in Balmedie.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay of Aberdeen CID said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for the assistance with our inquiry and to remind everyone of the importance of ensuring that you lock and secure your homes and vehicles during the hours of darkness to deter those involved in theft-type crimes.”

