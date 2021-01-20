Thursday, January 21st 2021 Show Links
News

Interruption to water supply in Aberdeen resolved

by Denny Andonova
January 20, 2021, 11:02 pm Updated: January 21, 2021, 8:05 am
Post Thumbnail

Residents in Old Aberdeen and the surrounding area were left without water supply due to a burst water pipe.

A statement from Scottish water on Wednesday evening warned those living in the AB24 area of Aberdeen of the issue.

Residents were warned that they may be left without water, or experience a low or intermitted pressure or discoloured water as the repair was conducted.

The repair was anticipated to take four hours with the area affected spanning Woodside, Hayton, Tillydrone, Seaton, Old Aberdeen, Hilton and Kittybrewster.

Scottish Water has confirmed that the issue has now been resolved.

More from the Press and Journal