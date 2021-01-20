Interruption to water supply in Aberdeen resolved

Residents in Old Aberdeen and the surrounding area were left without water supply due to a burst water pipe.
A statement from Scottish water on Wednesday evening warned those living in the AB24 area of Aberdeen of the issue.
Residents were warned that they may be left without water, or experience a low or intermitted pressure or discoloured water as the repair was conducted.
The repair was anticipated to take four hours with the area affected spanning Woodside, Hayton, Tillydrone, Seaton, Old Aberdeen, Hilton and Kittybrewster.
Scottish Water has confirmed that the issue has now been resolved.
Burst Main in #AB24 #Aberdeen has now been repaired and supplies restored. https://t.co/zsYzfqcufN
— Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 21, 2021
