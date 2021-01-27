Man accused of murdering Aberdeen gran visited the block of flats where she was found to buy drugs, court hears

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man accused of murdering an Aberdeen gran in her own home told police he had visited the block of flats where she lived to buy crack cocaine.

But Norman Duncan maintained to detectives during an interview that he was not responsible for the murder of Margaret Robertson.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Duncan agreed he was at Promenade Court, in Aberdeen, three times on September 25, 2019 – the day Ms Robertson is believed to have died.

The 42-year-old is currently on trial accused of sexually assaulting her before stabbing her to death in the city-centre high-rise.

The court heard, during police interview Duncan said he twice purchased crack cocaine for £20 each time, but did not get the drug during a third visit.

He told detectives: “Twice I got it. Three times I was there.”

Duncan was asked whether he took any other drugs when using crack and replied: “I just take crack.”

He said the drug made him feel “elated” and “happy”.

It was put to him during an interview, which was recorded and played to jurors, that he was responsible for the murder, but replied: “It wasn’t me.”

Duncan has denied assaulting and murdering the 54-year-old known as Meg.

Prosecutors claim he seized hold of her, pulled her, struggled with her, groped and sexually assaulted her before stabbing her repeatedly on the head, neck and body.

He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by changing out of bloodstained clothes and trainers, washing them and cleaning or discarded a bloodstained knife. It is further alleged he hid from police officers and provided false personal details.

He has lodged a special defence of incrimination to the murder charge.

Giving evidence yesterday DC Paul Tully said that on October 1, 2019 he had attended at an address in Seaton Walk where two uniformed constables were with Duncan.

He said the accused was advised he was being arrested on suspicion of murder.

The court heard Duncan was noticed to be drowsy and gave information about medication.

The detective said he was taken to a police station at Kittybrewster but was “dozing off” during the drive.

A decision was made to take him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over. He was interviewed later.

The trial before judge Lady Scott continues.