Woman taken to hospital after her van overturns on Holburn Street

A woman has been taken to hospital after her van overturned on Holburn Street in Aberdeen this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 3.30pm.

A Citreon van rolled and landed on its side in front of the Riverside Chiropractors.

Fire crews used a windscreen saw and small tools to rescue the woman, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

She has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road is blocked while the car is recovered, with police currently in attendance.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out to Holburn Street at 3.42pm to reports of a one-vehicle crash.

“Two appliances attended and crew freed a woman casualty from a vehicle.

“The stop message came in at 4.11pm.”

A police spokeswoman added: “Around 3:30pm police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash in Holburn Street, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are on the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”

An ambulance spokeswoman added: “We received a call at 3.34pm reporting a van had overturned and we sent one paramedic response unit and one ambulance to the scene.

“One female patient is being transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”