Man charged with assault on woman near Aberdeen shopping centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been arrested and charged with an assault on a woman near a shopping centre in Aberdeen in autumn last year.

The assault on the 26-year-old happened at around 1am on October 3, close to the city’s Union Square Shopping Centre.

The 39-year-old man was arrested and charged yesterday, and has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

In a post on Facebook, officers took the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted with their investigation.