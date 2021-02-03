Man charged with assault on woman near Aberdeen shopping centre

A man has been arrested and charged with an assault on a woman near a shopping centre in Aberdeen in autumn last year.
The assault on the 26-year-old happened at around 1am on October 3, close to the city’s Union Square Shopping Centre.
The 39-year-old man was arrested and charged yesterday, and has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
In a post on Facebook, officers took the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted with their investigation.
