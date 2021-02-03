REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Nine deaths in north and north-east as Covid cases soar by 96

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nine residents across the north and north-east are among the 88 Covid related deaths recored in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The figures, which are published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show that three residents in Aberdeen City and three residents in Aberdeenshire have sadly died after contracting the virus.

A further two deaths have been recorded in Highland, with one also recorded in Moray.

In total, Covid-19 cases across the north and north-east have soared by 96 in the past 24 hours.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 96 new cases across the north and north-east, 53 have been recorded in Grampian.

The north-east’s total now stands at 12,569 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, covid cases have risen by 42 in the past day bringing the total in the region to 4,029.

One new case has been identified in the Western Isles, where 197 people have now tested positive for the virus.

Both Orkney and Shetland have recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours, with their totals remaining on 62 and 210 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also swelled in the past day, with 978 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 182,269, with the new cases representing 5.1% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 6,269, as 88 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,871 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 128 of those in intensive care.

The number of hospital admissions has dropped by 63 in a day, with the number of those in ICU also down by 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,580,148 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,397,879 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 649,262 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 8,758 having had both doses required.