Bucksburn man Marc Tough traced ‘safe and well’

Police have thanked the efforts of the public after a north-east man who had been reported missing was found.

Marc Tough, 40, had not been seen since 11am yesterday when police raised the alarm this morning.

A statement from officers said the search had a successful end.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that Marc Tough, who had been reported missing from the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen, has been traced safe and well.

“We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”