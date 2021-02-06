Cameron Harper looking to add own dimension to Caley Thistle attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cameron Harper is aiming to make a greater contribution to Caley Thistle’s attacking exploits from his left back role.

Harper provided an excellent cross to assist Shane Sutherland’s goal in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Arbroath, in a windswept encounter at Gayfield.

⚽ @ShaneSuth10's goal against Arbroath last night! pic.twitter.com/c7BvDtBxOj — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 4, 2021

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a sustained run in John Robertson’s side, starting all but two of the Highlanders’ 15 matches so far this season.

Holding down a starting place has brought added responsibility for Harper, with the teenager hoping to add more of a forward dimension as he continues to grow into Robertson’s side.

Harper said: “It was good to get an assist at Arbroath. Crossing is one of my strengths, I’d say, and I should be getting more assists.

“I’ve always seen myself as an attacking full-back and I want to add to my numbers because that is what wins games.

“It was good to help Shane get another goal. I feel I have been okay this season and I’m quite happy with how I’ve done, but know I can be better in some areas.

“Playing more games, you feel more like a first team player and gain confidence with every game.

“There is more responsibility. You need to be on form to get a result at the weekend.

“The way the manager wants to play suits me – full-backs getting forward, getting crosses in, passing the ball.

“That’s how we played through the youths and in the 18s.

“We always looked to play football and, coming into the first team, it helps having done it for so many years in youth football.”

Inverness suffered yet another call-off this weekend, with today’s match against Dundee postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A 3.45pm inspection was called at Dens Park yesterday afternoon, with a referee deeming the surface unplayable.

Inverness have now suffered nine postponements since Boxing Day, with yesterday’s call off adding to their catch up schedule.

The Highlanders are seventh in the table, having played fewer games than any other team in the league.

Robertson’s men now have three home games in the next 10 days, with Wednesday’s game against Alloa Athletic followed by matches against Morton and Queen of the South.

Harper says his side must make the most of their rearranged fixtures.

Harper added: “I don’t know how many games that is now that have been called off, but I’ve never experienced anything like it.

“Momentum is huge in this league. A couple of wins can shoot you right up the table, but we really need to start getting points on the board.

“We are not best pleased with the draws we’ve had recently, but we know we can be better.

“I know we can do it and it is all in our hands to really go and climb the table.

“We’ve three home games and our pitch suits the way we play.

“We’ve got to be confident at home.”

Inverness came from behind to secure the point against the Red Lichties on Wednesday, in just their second outing of 2021.

Although Caley Jags drew 2-2 with Morton the previous midweek, they have not played a Saturday fixture since the 2-1 loss to Alloa on December 19.

Harper was satisfied with the result but hopes it can be the springboard for more victories, adding: “Going a goal down at Arbroath, who defend really well, was frustrating in horrendous conditions.

“To get back in the game was good.

“Being where we are in such a tight table, and with games in hand, it might prove a positive result.

“It’s in our hands and up to us where we finish, given the games we’ve got.

“It’s quite a good position to be in because we know what to do and it’s all on us, really.

“We can’t look for favours, we need to make it happen for ourselves.”