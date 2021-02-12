North and north-east issued with weather warning for ice over weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice this weekend.

Although forecasters are expecting a milder week, there is a warning in place from 9pm tomorrow that freezing rain could cause “treacherous” ice to develop.

This is in addition to another yellow warning issued this morning for wind, covering much of the west coast and both the Inner and Outer Hebrides between 4am and 11.59am on Sunday.

Ferry operators Caledonian MacBrayne and Northlink meanwhile, have cancelled journeys due to poor weather.

The Met Office is warning the ice could cause dangerous driving conditions and road closures, while untreated pavements and cycle paths may become impassable.

The wind in the west could cause road, rail, air and ferry transport to face delays, and high-sided vehicles could experience problems on exposed routes and bridges.

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has already taken the decision to cancel ferries tomorrow, with all sailings between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert no longer going ahead.

A number of the trips between Oban and Craignure have also been cancelled for Saturday.

🔶 AMBER #Oban #Craignure 13Feb Due to adverse weather conditions the following sailings have been cancelled:

CRAIGNURE – OBAN 0645

OBAN – CRAIGNURE 0800

CRAIGNURE – OBAN 0915

OBAN – CRAIGNURE 1030

CRAIGNURE – OBAN 1145

OBAN-CRAIGNURE 2145 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) February 12, 2021

All Sunday sailings between Uig and Tarbert are at a “high risk” of being cancelled, with updates available on the CalMac Service Info Twitter feed or the company’s website.

Similarly, Northlink Ferries has cancelled its 9am sailing between Stromness on Orkney and Scrabster in the Highlands, as well as its 12pm journey in the opposite direction, on Saturday.

The same journeys at 4.45pm and 7pm are currently under review, with an update to be given on their website and Twitter tomorrow morning.