Volunteers needed to help drive people to Covid vaccination appoinments

NHS Grampian is appealing for volunteers to help drive people to their Covid vaccination appointments.

There has been an increasing number of requests for help from people unsure how they will be able to get to their local NHS Grampian vaccine centre, and it is hoped community transport drivers can help ease concerns.

Volunteers are needed across the region, but particularly in or near Buckie, Turriff, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Banchory, Insch, Speyside and Elgin who are willing to drive their own vehicle.

Those taking part will receive full training and a risk assessment, as well as a full reimbursement of any costs.

The effort is being organised by the Royal Voluntary Service. Those interested in helping can visit their website by clicking here or call 01224 937110.