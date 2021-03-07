Police appeal after boy assaulted by teens in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have launched an appeal following the assault of an 11-year-old boy in Aberdeen.

The attack happened in the Bankhead Playing Field area of Bucksburn on Thursday.

It is understood a group of teenage males were involved in the incident.

PC Thomas Wright from Bucksburn CPT said “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this assault.

We are appealing for information following a report of a 11 year old boy who was assaulted by a group of teenage males… Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, March 6, 2021

“It is believed there were numerous people in the playing field at the time of the incident and we urge them to come forward if they have any information that can assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 101.