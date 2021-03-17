REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases across north and north-east rise by 34

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Covid-19 cases across the north and north-east have risen by 34 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, show the rise in cases, however, no deaths have been recorded in the past day.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 34 new cases across the north and north-east, 22 have been recorded in Grampian.

Ten cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with a further eight in Aberdeenshire. Four new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,896 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by 11 in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,887.

One new case has been recorded in the Western Isles since yesterday’s update, with the total number of cases recorded now standing at 291.

No new cases have been recorded in Orkney or Shetland, where the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 70 and 219 cases respectively.

The last rise in cases on Orkney came on February 18, when one new case was recorded, resulting in the islands approaching one full month without any new cases.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 625 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 211,230 with the new cases representing 3.0% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,529, as 12 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 422 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 38 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 18 in the past day, with four fewer people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,755,225 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,543,995 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 1,981,818 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 181,879 having had both doses required.