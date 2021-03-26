New AGCC survey asks for business owners’ post-pandemic plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North-east business chiefs have launched a month-long survey, with the aim of better supporting companies in the wake of the pandemic.

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber Of Commerce (AGCC) is hoping to learn about firms’ plans for economic recovery in the months ahead.

The organisation has today opened a 10-minute questionnaire, asking about the challenges currently being faced by business owners.

It also asks for information on their future priorities and opinion of the AGCC and the services it offers.

The survey is due to close on April 26 and can be accessed by visiting agcc.co.uk or scanning a QR code.

It is being conducted by independent firm Research

Resource, with all responses confidential and anonymous.

A spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber Of Commerce is keen to understand the key issues, challenges and opportunities that businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are facing at this critical time for the region’s economy.

“Having real-time information about your organisation’s short and long-term plans for economic recovery and sustainability in the wake of the pandemic will help AGCC better identify what support is needed by local companies and provide the focus for its future direction and activity.”