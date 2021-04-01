REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases across Scotland rise by 400 with 38 in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thirty-eight new positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

A total of 400 cases have been recorded across Scotland in the same timeframe.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, show that sadly eight people who contracted Covid-19 in the past 28 days have also died in the past day.

No deaths have been recorded in the north or north-east.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 38 new cases across the north and north-east, 35 have been recorded in Grampian.

Twenty cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with a further 12 in Aberdeenshire. Three new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,409 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by three in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,975.

None of the islands have recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles remaining on 71, 232 and 294 cases respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 400 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 218,832 with the new cases representing 1.8% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,610, as eight new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 215 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 21 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 22 in the past day, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,826,274 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,607,422 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 2,493,327 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 399,062 having had both doses required.