Peterhead businessman who suffered a life-changing stroke gives back to charity which helped him recover

After suffering a stroke that left him “paralysed” on his bathroom floor, businessman Paul Haggath is repaying Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland for aiding his recovery.

Three years ago the coffee shop owner’s life changed forever – while preparing for a day out with is wife Wendy, he suffered a debilitating stroke.

Recalling the incident that happened in January 2018, Mr Haggath said: “I was paralysed down my right-hand side.

“I was on the floor and couldn’t move or speak. Wendy could see me through the frosted glass door and managed to unlock the door and call 999.

“I was passing in and out of consciousness, but I think I felt at peace. I’m a Christian and I didn’t feel worried about what was happening because I have a strong belief.”

Recovery

Noticing signs of a stroke immediately, the couple rushed for treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

While there he received round the clock care and within two days his speech and movement returned, allowing him to go home.

However he sound found recovery difficult as he was frequently drained by physical activity.

This forced the coffee house owner to be confined to his bed and grew increasingly anxious about seeing people at work.

And, after a series of tests, medics came across a 0.5 inch hole in his heart which required keyhole surgery to rectify.

With ailments and roadblocks seemingly at every turn, he was helped in his recovery by health charity Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

Weekly visits from a specialised stroke nurse got him back on his feet, leaving the 44-year-old feeling like he owed them a debt.

Giving back

Leaning on the chain of coffee shops he has grown across the north-east, Symposium coffee house will be donating 25p from every takeaway coffee throughout May, each of which will come in a specially branded charity cup.

With 10 locations across the north-east, including Peterhead, Aberdeen and Moray, it is hoped that people across the region will help spread stroke awareness.

Mr Haggath added: “Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland helped me a lot when I was recovering, and I wanted to give something back.

“I did some charity events before my stroke, including a marathon, sky-diving and bungee jumping. But selling coffee to help them is a lot easier.

“We have our own branded coffee cups, which my niece and nephew now produce with our own designs. Our customers love our designs, and we thought using the cups would be a good way to promote a charity.

“We obviously want to raise as much money as possible, but more importantly, we want to raise awareness of stroke and its effects. That can make such a difference.”

Crediting much of his recovery to the quick thinking and decision making of his wife, he is also hoping to raise stroke awareness with this initiative.

Community and events fundraiser at the charity, Oliver Middleton added: “It is a wonderful gesture from Paul and his family business to make Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland their charity of the month and we are very grateful.

“Paul’s story is a great example of no life half lived and that’s what Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is all about.

“We want people to do more than survive after a stroke, we want them to really live.

“The money raised from this initiative will help stroke survivors in the community to do just that.”