Former oil boss jailed over ‘humiliating’ sex attack rape bid

An oil boss has been jailed for more than five years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a woman in Aberdeen.
Andrew Murray, 51, was convicted by a remote jury at the High Court in Aberdeen of sexually assaulting and attempting to rape the woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons, while she was incapable of giving or withholding consent due to being asleep or unconscious and intoxicated.
