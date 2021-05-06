Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A pulsating task filmed on an oil rig in the Highlands for a hardcore reality TV series will hit the small screen soon.

Channel 4 TV series “SAS: Who Dares Wins” shot part of an episode last summer on the Well-Safe Guardian rig, currently berthed in Cromarty Firth.

On the show, tough guys put civilian contestants through punishing military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength.

The rig task involved an intense 100ft abseil off Well-Safe Guardian oil rig, which is owned by Aberdeen-headquartered decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions.