Aberdeen mum thanks ‘gem of a guy’ for helping daughter who was stuck in mud

An Aberdeen mum has praised a “gem of a guy” for helping her daughter who was stuck in mud searching for tadpoles.
Donna Sim, 41, had taken her five daughters – Mary-Jane, 12, Hannah, 11, Skye, 9, Summer, 7 and Rhianna, 4 – to Woodend pond to search for tadpoles on Monday evening when one of them became stuck in the water.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe