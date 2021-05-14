Suicide prevention barriers being installed on Union Bridge in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lifesaving barriers are being installed on Aberdeen’s Union Bridge as part of the multimillion overhaul of Union Terrace Gardens.

Council staff were spotted on Thursday night using mechanical vehicles to lift the metal barriers into place beyond the hoardings currently surrounding the beauty spot.

The permanent safety features have been talked about since 2013 to prevent people from falling off the iconic Aberdeen structure.

Mental health campaigners have been asking for barriers to be installed for a number of years, with a march being held in 2019 to showcase their point.

Campaigners marched to the bridge and left personal stories and messages on Union Street Bridge, bearing hand-written signs calling for better mental health services.

Now, barriers are being added to the B-listed viaduct over the Denburn Valley as part of the £28.3m redevelopment of the Union Terrace Gardens.

Aberdeen City Council has been in discussions with Network Rail about the new safety feature, and has been cleared to install them.

The railway line and Denburn Road pass underneath Union Bridge, which is the world’s largest single-span granite bridge.

Temporary safety fencing to reduce the risk of suicide has been in place since 2016.

Local councillor Bill Cormie has long campaigned for the barriers to be installed, and he welcomed this news.

He said: “I asked the operational delivery committee back when the plans were passed if the bridge could get preference.

“I’m pleased to see work on it has started and they are putting the barriers in.

“It’s been a long time coming, I’ve campaigned for this for many years as there have been a number of sad incidents and I think this is one of the more important aspects of the project.

“I’ve dealt with a number of sad cases and families, which is why I’ve campaigned for it.

“It’s an important part of the project and I’m pleased progress has been made.”

Aberdeen Council has been contacted for comment.