Scuba diver sparks Aberdeen lifeboats search in ‘false alarm with good intent’

Aberdeen lifeboats were launched on Saturday afternoon following a concern for a person call at the beach.

However, when they arrive at Fittie, they discovered it was a scuba diver who sparked the 999 call.

The coastguard labelled the incident a “false alarm with good intent.”

Both Aberdeen RNLI’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats were sent out to search, along with coastguard rescue teams from Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We received a 999 call reporting concern for a person in the water at Aberdeen beach.

“The call came in at 2.46pm.

“They found that the person was a scuba diver and the call was a false alarm with good intent.

“He was found at 3.15pm.”

Both lifeboats were stood down and readied for service.

The call ended on a cute note, as the crew returned to show to a dog who was waiting on them returning.

A statement from the Aberdeen RNLI read: “The crew received a lovely warm welcome when they arrived back.

“Our volunteer crew drop everything when the pager goes, and sometimes, the dogs have to come along too.”