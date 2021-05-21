Friday, May 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

‘It wasn’t me’: Man admits lying to police but insists he didn’t sexually assault woman in Aberdeen nightclub

By David McPhee
May 21, 2021, 6:00 am
© SYSTEMThe incident took place at Prohibition in Aberdeen
The incident took place at Prohibition in Aberdeen

A north-east man at the centre of an alleged nightclub sexual assault trial has admitted he lied to police but denies any deliberate contact with his accuser – claiming “it wasn’t me”.

Daniel Rougvie, 32, is accused of having “grabbed” the bum of a 26-year-old woman while on a night out with friends at Aberdeen’s Prohibition nightspot in February 2019.

The former delivery driver – who has lost his job as a result of the trial – originally faced seven charges including sexual assault, repeatedly punching the alleged victim’s boyfriend to his “severe injury” and attempting to bite a police officer.

