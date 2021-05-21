‘It wasn’t me’: Man admits lying to police but insists he didn’t sexually assault woman in Aberdeen nightclub

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east man at the centre of an alleged nightclub sexual assault trial has admitted he lied to police but denies any deliberate contact with his accuser – claiming “it wasn’t me”.

Daniel Rougvie, 32, is accused of having “grabbed” the bum of a 26-year-old woman while on a night out with friends at Aberdeen’s Prohibition nightspot in February 2019.

The former delivery driver – who has lost his job as a result of the trial – originally faced seven charges including sexual assault, repeatedly punching the alleged victim’s boyfriend to his “severe injury” and attempting to bite a police officer.