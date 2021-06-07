Taco Bell drive-thru opens today in Aberdeen – with special offer for first customers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Taco Bell drive-thru in Aberdeen will open on Monday, and its first customers will receive a special treat.

The first 100 people to visit the restaurant after it opens up at 10.30am will enjoy a free cinnamon twists.

The drive-thru and 32-seat restaurant, which will be open seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm, follows on from the popular