Taco Bell drive-thru opens today in Aberdeen – with special offer for first customers

By Craig Munro and Daniel Boal
June 7, 2021, 10:24 am Updated: June 7, 2021, 2:23 pm
© Supplied by Mark FrielTaco Bell's new Haudagain restaurant.
Taco Bell drive-thru in Aberdeen will open on Monday, and its first customers will receive a special treat.

The first 100 people to visit the restaurant after it opens up at 10.30am will enjoy a free cinnamon twists.

The drive-thru and 32-seat restaurant, which will be open seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm, follows on from the popular

