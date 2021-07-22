News / Aberdeen Union Street’s bus gate has been broken all year, with no fines issued By Kieran Beattie July 22, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 22, 2021, 1:19 pm A car going through the bus gate on Union Street on July 21, 2021. Picture by Kami Thomson. A bus gate on Union Street designed to support social distancing has been broken since the start of 2021, leaving rule-breaking motorists without any financial penalties. The mobile camera unit was put in place between the junction with Market Street and the turn-off with Adelphi in September last year as part of the Spaces for People project. The bus gate runs from Union Street’s junction with Market Street to near Adelphi. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]