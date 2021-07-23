Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Time is running out to tell Aberdeen City Council what you think about low emission zone plans

By Kieran Beattie
July 23, 2021, 6:00 am
The boundary plans agreed by councillors for Aberdeen's upcoming low emission zone.
The boundary plans agreed by councillors for Aberdeen's upcoming low emission zone.

You now have less than a month to let Aberdeen City Council know what you think about plans to ban high-pollution vehicles from the city centre.

Last month, the local authority agreed on the boundaries of the city’s planned low emission zone (LEZ), designed to improve air quality.

Once it is enforced, only vehicles that pass strict emissions requirements will be allowed to enter the zone, and rule-breakers can be fined.

A designer’s impression of what Aberdeen City Centre’s planned low emission zone signs could look like.

The council has launched a consultation giving anyone with an opinion on the project the opportunity to make their voices heard, and help determine exactly how the LEZ will operate.

Since the consultation started on June 28, more than 800 responses have been received.

But with the deadline of August 22 fast approaching, anyone who wants to have their say must complete the council’s online survey soon.

The council aims to introduce its LEZ in Aberdeen by May next year, but a two-year grace period is planned, meaning no fines would be issued until May 2024.

A spokeswoman for the city council said: “The creation of an LEZ will help improve air quality for the city centre and while it is great that 805 people have taken part in the online consultation, we would encourage more people to take part now with a month left to go.”

Aberdeen is one of four cities across Scotland introducing an LEZ, alongside Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, after legislation was introduced by the Scottish Government.

To can take part in the consultation here. 

You may also be interested in:

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]