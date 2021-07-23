Time is running out to tell Aberdeen City Council what you think about low emission zone plans

You now have less than a month to let Aberdeen City Council know what you think about plans to ban high-pollution vehicles from the city centre.

Last month, the local authority agreed on the boundaries of the city’s planned low emission zone (LEZ), designed to improve air quality.

Once it is enforced, only vehicles that pass strict emissions requirements will be allowed to enter the zone, and rule-breakers can be fined.

The council has launched a consultation giving anyone with an opinion on the project the opportunity to make their voices heard, and help determine exactly how the LEZ will operate.

Since the consultation started on June 28, more than 800 responses have been received.

But with the deadline of August 22 fast approaching, anyone who wants to have their say must complete the council’s online survey soon.

The council aims to introduce its LEZ in Aberdeen by May next year, but a two-year grace period is planned, meaning no fines would be issued until May 2024.

A spokeswoman for the city council said: “The creation of an LEZ will help improve air quality for the city centre and while it is great that 805 people have taken part in the online consultation, we would encourage more people to take part now with a month left to go.”

Aberdeen is one of four cities across Scotland introducing an LEZ, alongside Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, after legislation was introduced by the Scottish Government.

To can take part in the consultation here.

