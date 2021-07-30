Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
You can now be fined for going through Union Street’s bus gate

By Kieran Beattie
July 30, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 30, 2021, 5:16 pm
The bus gate on Union Street is now operational. Photograph by Wullie Marr
A bus gate on Union Street, put in place to help with social distancing, is fully operational once more after being broken since the start of 2021.

The traffic measure was introduced as part of the controversial Spaces for People scheme in September.

Extending from Union Street’s junction with Market Street to the turn-off with Adelphi, the gate only allows buses, taxis, bikes and a handful of other authorised vehicles to go through.

Rulebreakers should expect to be fined if caught, but no penalties were issued to motorists by Aberdeen City Council at all between the start of the year and July 22, due to an “unrepairable equipment fault”.

The bus gate runs from Union Street’s junction with Market Street to Adelphi.

However, a new replacement camera was put in place on Monday and, after being tested, is now live.

Fines will be sent to ‘the customer’ if an offence takes place

The city council has confirmed that “the customer”, more commonly known as drivers who break the rules, can now expect a cash fine if they go through the bus gate.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “We can confirm that work to install a new camera at Union Street has been completed as scheduled, and is now operational after a period of testing.

“In keeping with our other bus gate sites, technology will capture any incidents which will allow our operators to review whether an offence has taken place.

A car going through the bus gate on Union Street on July 21, 2021. Picture by Kami Thomson.

“At this point the system will generate an enforcement notice which will be sent to the customer.”

How much is the fine? And what is the cash used for?

Unlike the previous system on Union Street, the new camera does not need to be manned by city wardens for fines to be issued.

The penalty for going through the bus gate in a non-permitted vehicle is £60, but this can be reduced to £30 if paid within a set period.

Last Wednesday between 4.50pm and 5.20pm, we counted a total of 45 banned vehicles going through the traffic measure without being fined.

More non-permitted vehicles going through the bus gate. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Had the bus gate been functioning at the time, the council could have brought in £2,700 worth of fines if every driver were issued an enforcement notice.

Between the gate being introduced in September and the end of December 2020, a total of 2,277 fines were issued at the gate – worth £136,620 to the council.

All cash generated from the Union Street bus gate, and the council’s other bus gates in Aberdeen, will help to fund transport projects such as cycle lanes and bus stop improvements.

