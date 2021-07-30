Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021
News / Aberdeen

Robots help Aberdeen teachers get back to the classroom

By Lauren Taylor
July 30, 2021, 1:24 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 1:26 pm
Robots have helped free up teachers to get back into the classroom.

Aberdeen City Council is in the running for a prestigious award after adopting technology which has eased the pressure on teachers.

The council is using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to securely transfer information to a central system. From there it can be assessed by partner agencies supporting the development and welfare of pupils.

Teachers would usually need to re-type this information, which is a time-consuming task. However, this new system has freed up the time equivalent to having 14 more teachers in schools.

As a result, the council is now in the running for Best Public Sector Project for their efforts. Additionally, they are the only Scottish local authority to be contending at the National Technology Awards.

Second shortlist for the team

Aberdeen City Council was recently shortlisted for its RPA project in the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) awards.

Education committee convener M Taqueer Malik has praised the team for their work with the new technology.

Councillor M. Tauqeer Malik has praised the team for their work.

He said: “To be shortlisted for a second prestigious award relating to our digital transformation programme is fantastic news.

“RPA is just one example of the council embracing new technology to benefit both staff and customers – in this case, our young people and their families. Being able to better manage information means we can better understand our residents’ needs, helping us modernise public services in schools and other areas.”

Additionally, customer experience officer, Emma Shanks, and assurance manager, Vikki Cuthbert, are both in the running for the LGC’s Rising Star award.

The council’s director of customer services Andy MacDonald said: “Our staff are collaborating with the best in the field, challenging them to develop bespoke solutions for the people of Aberdeen.

“The RPA project demonstrates the ethos behind our digital programme – forging pioneering partnerships, improving services whilst conserving valuable resources, and turning technological success into social success.”

The winners of the National Technology Awards will be announced on September 29.

