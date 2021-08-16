News / Aberdeen Police shut down Aberdeen city road following accident By Lauren Taylor August 16, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 4:04 pm Police are currently dealing with a road accident on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen. The road is closed between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive. The road is closed between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive. Picture by Chris Sumner. Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to phone 101 quoting incident number 1752. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close