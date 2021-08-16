Police shut down Aberdeen city road following accident

Woodside and BHP confirm oil mega-merger Woodside and BHP today confirmed a mega-merger deal that will establish one of the world’s top independent oil and gas companies. Woodside said it would issue new shares to BHP shareholders in exchange for the mining giant’s petroleum business.

Cost to bury carbon near tipping point as emissions price soars Skyrocketing carbon prices and a “code red” warning about the threat posed by climate change are giving fresh momentum to a technology that captures and removes greenhouse gas emissions so they can be buried.

Islands’ role in our net zero future As Cop26 draws closer and closer, Scotland has the opportunity to show its strengths in renewable energy technologies and climate change initiatives.