Sanitiser-obsessed driver fined over crash when his hand slipped off the wheel

A driver with an “obsession” for hand sanitiser crashed and wrote off three cars when his slippery hands slid off the steering wheel.

Jamie Den Boer had been driving along Westburn Road in Aberdeen at 5am when he lost control of his red Audi.

The 38-year-old, who Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard had become “somewhat obsessed” with hand sanitiser, had applied hand gel behind the wheel, causing him to lose grip and crash into a parked Mercedes.