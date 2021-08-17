Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sanitiser-obsessed driver fined over crash when his hand slipped off the wheel

By Danny McKay
August 17, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 8:04 pm
Jamie Den Boer leaving court.
A driver with an “obsession” for hand sanitiser crashed and wrote off three cars when his slippery hands slid off the steering wheel.

Jamie Den Boer had been driving along Westburn Road in Aberdeen at 5am when he lost control of his red Audi.

The 38-year-old, who Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard had become “somewhat obsessed” with hand sanitiser, had applied hand gel behind the wheel, causing him to lose grip and crash into a parked Mercedes.

