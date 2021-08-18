Businesses to be offered prizes for creating ‘cycling hub’ for Tour of Britain

North-east businesses have been encouraged to help turn the region into a “cycling hub” ahead of the arrival of the UK’s top bike race.

The Tour of Britain, which features world-famous stars from around the world, will finish in Aberdeen for the first time ever next month with a final stage between Stonehaven and the Granite City.

To mark the occasion, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils are inviting business owners to dress their shop fronts with cycling themes, with prizes for the most creative offerings.

For city businesses the prizes include roundabout branding, a digital campaign and radio advertising, while six Aberdeenshire firms will win £1,000 to spend on advertising in the north-east.

Businesses are also being encouraged to provide offers and promotions on September 12, which will be supported by both local authorities.

‘Cycling hub’ wanted for Tour

Jenny Laing, the leader of Aberdeen City Council, described the event as a “huge coup” for the region.

“It provides a great opportunity for local businesses to promote their goods and services to both national and international audiences,” she added.

“Therefore, I want to encourage businesses to get involved with this initiative so we can transform the city into a vibrant and exciting cycle hub.

“It’s clear that, as well as being a massive attraction, the Tour of Britain will have a huge part to play in our post-Covid economic recovery plans.

“Through our Aberdeen 365 events programme and city centre masterplan, Aberdeen City Council is committed to making Aberdeen a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit.”

Race to boose local economy

Race directors previously said the north-east economy could benefit to the tune of £2 million from the day of the stage alone, through visitors turning out to watch the race and making use of local businesses.

They also believe there will be a further long-term boost to tourism as a result of television coverage, with the event – which will travel through 173 kilometres of the region’s countryside – being beamed to millions around the world.

“The eyes of the world will be on the north-east and that gives us a tremendous opportunity to celebrate and promote the wider region,” said Andy Kille, leader of Aberdeenshire Council.

“I am confident that businesses across the region will want to play their part in decorating their windows with colourful Tour of Britain displays which will make all of our communities feel part of this magnificent cycling event.”