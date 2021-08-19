‘The service is falling over’: Now is the time for Scottish Government to ‘get a grip’ of ambulance crisis

Opposition politicians say the Scottish Government needs to step in and “get a grip” of an ambulance crisis that has left ill and injured people waiting hours for emergency care.

Since lockdown restrictions eased, A&E departments have swelled with patients.

But the wards are still operating at reduced capacity due to Covid rules, leaving staff struggling under the greatest pressure they have faced since the pandemic began.

Last week, NHS and Scottish Ambulance Service bosses told us there was little they could do to resolve the nightmare scenario – and pleaded for Scots to dial 999 only when necessary.

Opposition politicians have now issued a desperate plea for the Scottish Government to intervene.

‘Harrowing examples’ of people left outside hospital doors

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says Holyrood must tackle the crisis with similar urgency to the Covid outbreak last year.

Mr Ross, who represents Moray as an MP and MSP, said: “I have had local cases of people being unable to get an ambulance as quickly as hoped because of the vehicles and personnel waiting outside hospitals.

“I have seen the harrowing examples of people who have waited far too long, and then have had to wait in the ambulance even though they have arrived at hospital.

“This is an awful situation for patients and their families to experience, and it’s time for the Scottish Government to get a grip on this.”

Mr Ross suggests that emergency care be adapted to meet the changing public demand now that lockdown restrictions have all but vanished.

“We have seen how the health service has adapted throughout this pandemic, and these issues are the result of processes put in place within hospitals to cope with that,” he said.

“We have got to look at changing things to provide people left waiting outside hospital doors with immediate care.

“If that takes the direction of the health secretary then that has to happen.

“We just can’t have more and more people affected by this, we have to adapt to the changing circumstances.

“These operating models were introduced, understandably, at a time when the virus was wildly spreading throughout communities and we were living under strict restrictions.

“We need to respond to these changes in society.”

‘There’s a crisis unfolding before our eyes’

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s cabinet secretary for health, wants action to be taken straight away.

She is asking the SNP’s health secretary Humza Yousaf to consider a range of urgent changes that could ease the dire predicament.

The Dumbarton MSP said: “We have got to remobilise primary care urgently, and that means restoring face-to-face GP appointments.

“That would mean fewer people turning up at A&E unnecessarily.

“Jeane Freeman published a remobilisation plan last year, and it’s just not happening to the degree it needs to.

“There’s a crisis unfolding before our eyes.

“The government needs to fulfill promises made about paramedic and vehicle numbers, we have known about this for years and the lack of action has contributed to the problem

“We all thank the staff but they need resources and support, they are at breaking point.

“I don’t know what the cabinet secretary is doing, but he needs to get a grip of this fast.”

Perfect storm of circumstances

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative health and social care spokeswoman Annie Wells is calling for a review of Covid restrictions in hospitals.

The Glasgow MSP said: “I spoke to the chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service last week and I know there are many issues at play here.

“Delayed discharge from hospital, people turning up at A&E who don’t need to be there and even staff taking holidays they are still due from last year are all playing a part.

“But I’ve heard cases locally where people are waiting 23-and-a-half hours for an ambulance and that is an unacceptable situation.

“You have to wonder if there is still an argument for continuing the 2m physical distancing rule in hospitals, when they are undergoing such thorough cleaning processes.

“People are wondering why there are still these limitations in hospitals when they can go to Garage nightclub in Glasgow to dance.”

Government planning ‘urgent’ response

A Scottish Government spokesman stressed that mercy crews are still meeting targets a lot of the time.

He said: “Our ambulance service has been under significant pressure as a result of the pandemic, with staff at the forefront of our Covid-19 response.

“Despite these challenges and serving some of the most rural areas in the UK, in 2020/21 our crews responded to over 70% of highest priority calls in under 10 minutes and over 99% in under 30 minutes.

“We have been working closely throughout the pandemic with the ambulance service and health boards to improve turnaround times.

“A working group, chaired by the ambulance service Medical Director, has provided a number of further recommendations which are being urgently reviewed by Scottish Government.”

Military called in as crisis spirals across UK

Meanwhile, military support has been drafted in across parts of England to help struggling ambulance crews keep the service afloat.

It was revealed that 87 military personnel have been helping out in the North East East of England and South West.

While they are not performing medical duties, they have been assisting with logistical needs including restocking ambulances.

Sara Gorton, head of health at the union Unison, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about the issue.

She said: “For both the staff in the ambulance service and patients who are waiting, seeing a member of the military turning up to a 999 call is a real sign that things aren’t all well in the ambulance service.”