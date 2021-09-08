Aberdeen bishop Anne Dyer accused of making ‘baseless’ violence allegation

An Aberdeen bishop who has been urged to resign amid “bullying” allegations has been accused of making “baseless” accusations of a church member threatening her.

The Right Rev Anne Dyer, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney, commissioned an independent review into recent difficulties within her diocese of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

However, it is understood the report, which remains confidential, has uncovered allegations of Mrs Dyer “bullying” other members.

It is reported that the review has urged her to stand down.

Now The Times has reported that the report also includes allegations Mrs Dyer made “baseless” accusations a church organist threatened her with violence.

It is alleged the bishop gave evidence as part of the process that she locked herself in the vestry at St Andrew’s Cathedral convinced she was going to be attacked by Christopher Cromar.

However, it is reported that after investigating her statement it was found there was “no evidence” of threatened violence – only a threat to speak to a journalist.

The Times reports Mr Cromar is now considering legal action about the threat, which has been reported as “damaging” and “baseless”.

The church has stressed there are differing reviews about the independent review.

However, it has said the process has raised “serious issues and concerns”.

The Scottish Episcopal Church has said it has no comment to make allegations.

The Most Reverend Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, who is primus of the church, said: “If Mr Cromar feels the need to take legal advice over comments he alleges have been made, then that is a matter for him to explore with his lawyer.”