Monday courts round-up – sinister stalkers and Buckfast bottlers

Good evening – our courtrooms weren’t short of cases.

Drug dealer hands over £4,000 of £45,000 earnings

A drug trafficker who made more than £45,000 as part of a serious crime gang today agreed to hand over £4,290 to settle a criminal profits action.

Jed Duncan, 25, was jailed for 40 months earlier this year after admitting being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug cocaine in November last year.

A police investigation dubbed Operation Taco was targeting an organised crime group based in the Aberdeen area when Duncan and a co-accused Robert Burns, 28, raised suspicions.

Burns was later jailed for four years and eight months.

Man pleasured himself in garden for four hours a day

An exhibitionist who would sometimes spend up to four hours a day pleasuring himself in front of neighbours has been put on the sex offender’s register.

Multiple times over the course of many weeks, Rory Kerr was spotted exposing himself in his back garden in Boddam – all in plain view of appalled neighbours.

He even messaged one woman and asked her to “check the birdhouse” in her back garden so that he would be caught in the act.

Another neighbour received a Facebook message from him, featuring an aubergine emoji and the link to a swingers site.

Class A crisp smugglers

Two men have been jailed for their roles in trying to smuggle drugs into HMP Grampian – inside a packet of crisps.

Darren Walsh, 54, attempted to sneak cocaine and cannabis resin into the jail by putting it in a crisp packet during a prison visit with James Hutcheson, 31, on August 11 2019.

However, the plot was foiled by eagle-eyed staff who witnessed the exchange and seized the drugs, worth £845.

Walsh pled guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Hutcheson admitted attempting to defeat the ends of justice by trying to swallow the package of drugs.

Sick stalker traced by victims

A sinister stalker who targeted random women online for years was snared when his victims joined forces on social media.

Dylan Waugh targeted four women with a campaign of unwanted sexual messages on social media and “creepy” obscene phone calls.

He also took nearly 1,000 secret photographs of women’s bottoms at locations across Peterhead, include the town’s Asda superstore.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the 22-year-old persistently sent sexual messages and sexual images of himself, without showing his face.

Bottled by Buckfast

A woman smashed a bottle of Buckfast over her girlfriend’s head after a drug and alcohol binge.

Leeanne Hadden, who is also known as Chapman, attacked her then-girlfriend outside a home in Fraserburgh on May 26, before making off with the contents of her handbag.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the vicious assault was sparked by a row over money.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said: “Shortly after leaving the complainer became aware of the accused running towards her from behind while holding a bottle of Buckfast.

“She smashed the bottle over her head in the street. She also kicked and punched her in the face and head then forcibly seized the woman’s handbag from her.”

