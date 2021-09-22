Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mega gaming arena with the best computers and consoles to open in Aberdeen

By Kirstin Tait
September 22, 2021, 7:10 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 7:12 pm
A new gaming venue will arrive in Aberdeen on October 9. Supplied by Belong Gaming.
A new arena for both competitive and social gamers is coming to Aberdeen, and it promises to cater for every gaming fan out there.

Belong Gaming will give players access to the most high-powered PCs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles – promising every gamer will be catered for.

It means from October 9, lovers of the fantasy world can indulge in everything from VR gaming to competing in top titles with some of the country’s best.

And every year the brand hosts an annual tournaments – competing with the tens of other Belong Gaming venues across the UK.

The new centre is at Berryden Retail Park.

Players will be known as the Aberdeen Gargoyles and can take on different stages in games like Overwatch and League of Legends to become finalists on stage at events, including Insomnia at the NEC, Birmingham.

A competitive gaming venue is coming to Aberdeen. Supplied by Belong Gaming.
The venue will be full of neon lighting. Supplied by Belong Gaming.

After joining the Aberdeen squad, players will be able to represent the city across all their tournaments – wearing the squad’s custom jersey.

Players will also have the chance to develop their skills during community nights.

Each seat is kitted out with a PC, Xbox and PlayStation, surrounded by neon lighting in a futuristic dark setting.

Gaming societies will also be able to make use of the facilities.

