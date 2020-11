Something went wrong - please try again later.

A driver has been charged in connection with alleged road traffic offences following a crash on a north-east road.

Police were called to the A92 Aberdeen to Dundee road at 1.25pm after a Volvo car left the carriageway near Newtonhill and struck a garden fence.

A force spokeswoman said no one was injured.

The road was reduced to one lane to allow recovery of the vehicle but is now clear.