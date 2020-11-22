North-east secondary school shut to pupils on Monday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east secondary school will be closed to all pupils tomorrow.

The Gordon Schools in Huntly confirmed the news via the Aberdeenshire Council alert system.

The school was completely closed last Tuesday after cases of Covid-19 were detected.

And the school was partially shut on Wednesday due to a lack of staff.

According to the school’s website, it was expecting to only open for pupils in S1, S2 and S3 between tomorrow and Thursday this week.

However, the latest update confirmed it will be completely shut, with further information set to be made available to parents.