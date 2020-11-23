Another north-east school confirms case of coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Meldrum Academy has recorded a case of coronavirus within the school.

A letter was issued to parents and guardians yesterday confirming the virus had been detected in the Oldmeldrum school.

A small number of children who were in direct contact with the infected person are now isolating for 14 days.

The school remained open to both staff and pupils today.

The letter said: “We have been advised by the NHS Board Health Protection Team (HPT) that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and and are working with HPT.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman explained: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there has been a detected case of Covid-19 linked to Meldrum Academy.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected case have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and the school remains open.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”