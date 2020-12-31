Section of north-east road shut due to flooding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A section of north-east road was closed tonight due to flooding.

The B9002 between the Ardmore Distillery and Norvite Animal Nutrition, both in Kennethmont near Huntly, had been shut to all traffic.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.

Members of the public were also urged to keep clear of the road while it is flooded.

It reopened again at about 8.40pm after being shut for almost two hours.