‘Another sad chapter in the Old Mill Inn saga’: Owner of former hotel looks to the future as historic premises burns down

The co-owner of the Old Mill Inn hotel has described the fire that tore through the premises as “another sad chapter” for the site.

Twenty firefighters were called out to South Deeside Road in Maryculter this afternoon after a blaze broke out at the historic former pub and hotel.

Four appliances and a height vehicle were used to extinguish the fire, with crews spending about three hours on-scene.

After being called out just after 3.20pm, the stop message was declared at 6.06pm.

Mike French, co-partner of the hotel, described the fire as “sad” but looked forward to an exciting future for the site.