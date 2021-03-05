Keith and Huntly residents could face night without gas as SGN works to restore supplies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents in Keith and Huntly could be facing a night without gas again, after another outage hit parts of Moray.

SGN reported that around 4,500 households in both towns have no gas, with engineers on-site investigating the cause of the issues.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said the gas firm had indicated it was “likely” around 4,500 households would be without a supply overnight, in a message posted to his Facebook page.

He said anyone affected by the issue should turn off their gas supply at the meter, adding: “Moray Council and other emergency responders are again providing support to ensure that SGN can carry out repairs as quickly as possible.

“I know that the council are also doing what it can to support vulnerable groups and individuals and will provide further updates on this as the situation develops.”

This outage comes just a month after “major disruption” left homes in Keith and Huntly without gas heating and hot water for more than a day.

This was during one of the coldest days of the year.

SGN has apologised to residents following this outage.

The company revealed it does not know how long it will take to restore supplies in both towns and they are contacting the most vulnerable and those on the Priority Services Register to offer extra support.

A statement from SGN read: “We appreciate residents were without their gas supplies earlier in the year and we’re sorry you’re being inconvenienced again today.

“We know it’s not easy being without your gas supply and we’re extremely sorry for this disruption.

“We’ll be doing all we can to restore everyone’s supplies as soon as possible.

“If you have any concerns, you can reach us on live chat, text us on 07490 077 649 or call us on 0800 912 1717.”

SGN will be updating its website with information as soon as it becomes available