Aberdeenshire woman has written comedic song about Covid-19 lockdown

A north-east woman has written a comedy song lamenting on nearly a year of lockdown.

Jeannie Price’s light-hearted song touches on home schooling, baking crazes, video calls and TV fitness coach Joe Wicks.

Mrs Price, from Udny Green, even managed to squeeze in some verses on Scotland’s chief medical officer and poke fun at a number of politicians’ hair.

It is set to the tune of traditional folk tune, Wild Rover.

Mother-of-three Mrs Price came up with the idea while walking the dog and hopes it will bring a smile to people.

The 57-year-old, who is an elder at Methlick Parish Church, said she tries to hold onto the lighter side of life and faith and a sense of humour, adding: “I have been writing comic verse and parodies of well-known songs for a while but it was not a conscious decision to write a lockdown song.

“The Scottish Government announcement a few weeks ago about restrictions continuing with no real timeline for lifting them left me feeling very flat because there was nothing to look forward to.

“I posted a video online and the reaction has been very nice with lots of people saying it summed up lockdown and cheered them up.”

Mrs Price, who works in PR and marketing, said she is very thankful that her family has remained healthy over the last 12 months and some good has come out of the lockdown.

She added: “My husband David and I and another couple run Alpha through the church and we did our first online course, which explores life, faith and meaning, and it was phenomenal.

“I have been trying to hold onto the positives and in some respects, I am less perturbed by the building being closed and the challenge is to ‘be the church wherever we are’.”

With buildings being closed temporarily, the Church of Scotland has adapted and taken its congregations online throughout the week and on Sundays.