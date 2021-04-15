Man flown to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in horse accident near Echt

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been airlifted to hospital from an Aberdeenshire village after a fall from a horse left him with serious injuries.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) attended the scene near Echt at around 2pm, alongside a critical care team from the Emergency Medical Retrieval Service (EMRS).

The man was flown by SCAA’s Helimed 79 to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was to be treated at the major trauma centre.

His condition is not currently known.